New records set, other tied: High temperatures felt across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – So, what month is it? Temperatures felt more like the middle of spring than late winter in Central Florida on Friday.

It was so warm that every reporting site in Central Florida either tied or broke a record as temperatures crept up to almost 90 degrees.

Record high

Next week has a chance to be even hotter. Highs are expected to inch very close to 90 degrees Wednesday and may even jump into the lower 90s Thursday and Friday.

Dating back to 1892, the Orlando International Airport has only recorded a temperature of 90 degrees or hotter three times before. The earliest occurrence of 90 degrees in Orlando was Feb. 15, 1935.

If Central Florida does reach 90 degrees next Thursday, it would be the second earliest occurrence on record.

90s in Feb.

