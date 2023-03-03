Front brings a touch of relief to Central Florida over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stop me if you heard this recently: We are pinpointing more near-record heat across Central Florida.

Expect a high of 90 degrees Friday in Orlando. The average high temperature on this date is 77.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Saturday as a front moves through, brining a 30% chance of rain.

Behind the front on Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler. Expect a high of 80.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Monday and the upper 80s on Tuesday.

Next week will be mostly dry.