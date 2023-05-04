70º

Weather

Forecasting change: April 2023 was 4th hottest on record

Twelve 90-degree days recorded in month

Tom Sorrells, Chief meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Forecasting Change, Weather News, Climate Change
A bright yellow sunrise over clouds (WDIV)

ORLANDO, Fla. – In Forecasting Change, we are taking a look at how April measured in Orlando.

Orlando experienced significantly warmer and wetter weather in April compared to historical averages.

The average temperature last month of 76.4°F was 4.2°F above normal, and the precipitation level of 3.92 inches was 152% of the expected amount based on the 1991-2020 NCEI climate normal.

April Warming

These abnormal conditions highlight the ongoing effects of climate change.

In fact, this year marked the fourth-warmest April in Orlando since 1892, indicating a trend of increasing temperatures. Since 1970, April temperatures in Orlando have risen by 2.6°F, with April being the second-fastest warming month.

This underscores the urgent need for measures to mitigate the impact of climate change and reduce its harmful effects on our environment.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tom Sorrells is News 6's Emmy award winning chief meteorologist. He pinpoints storms across Central Florida to keep residents safe from dangerous weather conditions.

email