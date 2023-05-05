Highs creep toward 90 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the heat for the next couple of days in Central Florida, and rain chances return, albeit not widespread, for the weekend.

Expect a high temperature near 90 degrees from Friday through the weekend in Orlando.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Rain chances will be at 30% from Saturday through Monday. By the middle of next week, rain chances increase to 60%.

Most of the rain for the weekend and next week will be based on the sea breezes, much like we see in the summertime.

We could see a couple of stronger storms on Sunday and part of next week, but we will not see a big risk of severe weather.

The fire threat is in the moderate category for every county in Central Florida.

The latest drought monitor does put us in a moderate drought rather than a severe drought due to the rain we received last week.