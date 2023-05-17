Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be higher through the afternoon Wednesday, compared to the last few days.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain, mainly after 3 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

We will pinpoint the west coast sea breeze pushing showers and thundershowers to the east. This means some of our beaches will be wet by 5 p.m. Rain will be ongoing through the early evening hours.

We will not see a big risk of severe weather, but a couple of heavy downpours and lightning can’t be ruled out.

Rain chances increase to 60% Thursday before slight dipping to 50% Friday.

The chance of rain dips to 20-30% over the weekend.