Strong storms possible for parts of Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a couple of days of relatively dry weather, storm chances will be on the rise.

Other than a stray, passing storm Tuesday evening, most of Central Florida will be dry. Storm chances start to tick up a bit after lunch Wednesday.

Future radar

A few storms could become strong east of Orlando early Wednesday evening.

Severe risk Wednesday

The main threats will be an isolated damaging wind gust and large hail.

Future radar

The thermostat will also be on the rise over the next few days with high temperatures by the weekend surging into the low-to-mid 90s.

