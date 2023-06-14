Hottest day of the year so far arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for another hot day across Central Florida.

Tuesday was the hottest day so far this year, and today will be hotter. Orlando had a high temperature of 95 on Tuesday.

The record-high temperature for June 13 was 99 set in 1907. The average high temperature is 91.

The record-high temperature for June 14 is 100 set in 1907. Expect a high temperature today of 96.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

We will stay in the middle and upper 90s for the next several days.

Rain chances will be at 30% on Wednesday and 40% for Thursday and Friday.

Then, rain chances increase to 50% on Saturday and 40% for Father’s Day on Sunday.

Rip currents will be in the moderate category at the beaches.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: