Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible Father’s Day weekend

Saturday is a weather alert day across Central Florida due to the chances for scattered strong storms. Storms will be around for parts of Central Florida to start Saturday, and a few of these storms could be strong.

With the potential for morning thunderstorms and additional cloud cover, most of the afternoon could be dry. However, expect to dodge a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Highs top out around 90 degrees Saturday.

Another cluster of thunderstorms looks to slide through later Saturday afternoon.

Future radar

Early Father’s Day Sunday, another thunderstorm complex looks to slide through Central Florida. This could be the strongest round of the active weather weekend.

Future radar

Heavy rain, damaging wind and even tornadoes will be possible early Sunday morning.

These rounds of storms are being triggered by impulses in the upper levels of the atmosphere and stalled front to our north.

There is some uncertainty as to the exact timing of the widespread storms, but the overall environment is conducive for strong storms this weekend.

Stay weather aware and have a Plan B ready in case the weather takes your Father’s Day plans inside.