Hurricane hunters investigate Tropical Storm Bret

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Bret is expected to strengthen slightly before moving across parts of the Lesser Antilles this week.

The National Hurricane Center said Bret is moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts.

As of the NHC’s 2 p.m. update, Bret is 415 miles east of Barbados. Hurricane hunters investigated the storm on Wednesday.

The center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, move across the Lesser Antilles late Thursday and Thursday night, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Friday and Saturday.

Weakening is expected by Friday once Bret moves over the Caribbean Sea, and the system is likely to dissipate on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Lucia. A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Barbados

Dominica

Martinique

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours while a tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within a 48-hour period.

The NHC said through Saturday, 3 to 6 inches of rain with a maximum of 10 inches are possible across parts of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe south to Grenada, including Barbados.

The NHC is monitoring another tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

As of a 2 p.m. update, the disturbance has an elongated surface circulation with maximum sustained winds of about 30 mph. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the storm continue to show signs of organization and environmental conditions appear favorable for development.

A tropical depression will likely form during the next day or so as it moves across the central tropical Atlantic.

This area has a 70% chance of development through the next 48 hours and 80% chance of development in the next seven days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

