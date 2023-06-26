Heat index soars in Central Florida as rain chances take a dip

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week will be all about the heat instead of high rain chances in Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-90s for the next few days, with the heat index -- or “feels like” temperature -- reaching up to 107 degrees.

By the end of the week, high temperatures approach the upper 90s, with the heat index near 110 degrees.

If you work outside, take frequent breaks and drink lots of water.

Rain chances stand at 20% for the next two days.

While we will have rip currents at the beaches, rain chances will be more likely along the coast.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are only watching Cindy, which is weakening as we speak.

Cindy will not impact land, and there is nothing else to watch in the tropics for now.

Hurricane season runs through November.