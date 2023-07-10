Tropics Watch: New area of interest highlighted by National Hurricane Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a nice break in the Atlantic basin, a new area of interest has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the next couple of days well to the northeast of Bermuda. This disturbance will likely interact with another weather system and could develop subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week.

This system is not a threat to Florida.

The system will likely meander in the North Atlantic as it drifts generally eastward. The system will then move over cooler waters by the upcoming weekend limiting significant development after that.

There is a 40% chance for development over the next seven days.

The next named storm of the 2023 hurricane season is Don.

Saharan Dust

The first round of Saharan dust of the season has made its way to the U.S.

The density of dust is on the lower side so expect sunrises and sunsets to be enhanced.

A thicker plume of dust is expected to arrive by the end of this week and into the weekend. That may give a milky appearance to the sky.

Saharan dust tends to keep activity in the tropics quiet where it is present.

