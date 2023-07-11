Strong storms fire up early across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up much earlier than our typical summer day across east Central Florida.

Latest models show activity on the radar starting by sunrise and lingering into the early afternoon. Tuesday’s rain coverage remains elevated at 70-80%.

As showers and storms become more widespread through the morning, pockets of heavy rain are expected to develop. Some areas could see torrential downpours in Lake, Seminole, northern Orange and Volusia counties through midday and could pick up between 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Through the early afternoon, the threat will slide farther south and east into Brevard and Osceola counties, with conditions gradually drying out by the early evening.

Along with torrential downpours, storms could also produce winds gusts around 40 mph, occasional lightning and flooding.

Due to the abundant cloud cover and rain, daytime highs will remain below average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, with heat indices up to 100.

The weak front that has kept us in a stormy pattern over the last few days will begins to slide away bringing back a noticeably stronger east coast sea breeze. This sets up a more typical summertime pattern, with coverage back to 50%.

Also noticeable will be the arrival of more Saharan dust in the upper levels of the atmosphere. A large plume is forecast to arrive later this week, which could enhance the colors of our sunrises and sunsets into the weekend.

