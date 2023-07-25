National Hurricane Center highlighting 3 disturbances in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center has now highlighted three disturbances for possible tropical development.

The newest tropical wave is just emerging off of the coast of Africa. Some development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend.

Ensemble forecast for tropical wave near Africa (weathernerds.org)

Ensemble computer forecasts suggest the system could track toward the northeast Caribbean by the end of July. The ensemble members that keep it closer to land keep the storm weaker for a longer period of time. The members that turn it out to sea get the storm stronger faster.

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 20% chance for development over the next seven days.

Development chances have dropped for a disturbance near the Bahamas and east of Florida. Development appears unlikely, however heavy rain will be possible in Florida as this system moves closer later this week.

rainfall forecast

There is a 10% chance for tropical development over the next seven days.

Invest 95L continues to move through the Caribbean. While heavy rain is likely in the islands, development of this system is not expected as it it will encounter increased wind shear as it moves through the Central Caribbean.