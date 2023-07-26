Timeline: Disturbances to bring active weather pattern to Florida

Rain will get an earlier start across Central Florida Thursday as a disturbance pulls in tropical moisture from the Atlantic. By mid-to-late Thursday morning, expect scattered showers closer to I-95 and the coast moving in from the ocean.

Future radar

Storms will gradually move inland and increase in coverage by the late morning and early afternoon.

Future radar

Rain chances will be at 60% Thursday.

Future radar

With the extra cloud cover and earlier rain chances, temperatures will be running a few degrees cooler. in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Highs Thursday

The higher temperatures will be west of Orlando where it will take longer for the rain and storms to move through.

Storm chances remain at 60% Friday with highs around 90 degrees as another area of disturbed weather moves in from the Atlantic.

Tropics Update:

There is one area in the Atlantic highlighted by the National Hurricane Center near the coast of Africa. Development chances are currently at 30% over the next seven days.

There are no immediate tropical threats to Florida.