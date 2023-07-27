Tropical wave brings storms to Central Florida. Here’s when the weather improves

It’s a break from the heat at least. Expect clouds and waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue through the evening in Central Florida.

It’s a break from the heat at least. Expect clouds and waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue through the evening in Central Florida.

Future radar

Later in the evening, other than a stray shower or storm, most of Central Florida will dry out. Clouds will remain locked in, however for anyone trying to get a glimpse of the hopeful double SpaceX launch Thursday night.

Weather, however, may interfere with the launch as showers and thunderstorms will linger near the Space Coast late Thursday into early Friday morning.

A few storms could sneak onshore for the Friday morning commute.

Future radar

Scattered storms continue through the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies as tropical moisture continues to surge in. The most widespread rain and storms arrive late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

Future radar

Highs Friday will be similar to Thursday, topping out in the upper 80s around Orlando and east and then lower 90s west.

By Saturday, the wave of low pressure responsible for the extra clouds and waves of rain lifts away from us.

Storm chances remain Saturday afternoon, but they will follow Central Florida’s more typical pattern.

Highs Saturday return to the low-to-mid 90s.

Tropics Update:

Development chances continue to rise for a tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

There are no immediate threats to Florida at this time.