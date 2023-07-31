Tropics Watch: Tropical storm likely to form over Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Across the Central Atlantic, north of the Caribbean and east of Bermuda, an area of disturbed weather known as Invest 96L continues to produce thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for additional development and a tropical depression or storm is likely. This storm will stay out over the open waters of the Atlantic.

Development chances are at 70% and 80% over the next two and seven days, respectively.

Northwest of Bermuda, Invest 97L is merging with a frontal system moving off of the U.S. As a result, the disturbance is taking on non-tropical characteristics, reducing its chances of becoming a tropical system.

Development chances have fallen to 20% over the next seven days.

The next named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is Emily.

The Atlantic hurricane season is transitioning to the Cabo Verde season where tropical waves roll off of Africa and develop in the Central Atlantic.

These long-track storms become much more common through August and the first half of September. About 80% of the season’s tropical activity occurs from late August through the end of the season.

Hurricane development is very quiet through June and July and typically ramps up as August begins. The peak of hurricane season occurs September 10.

With the Atlantic ocean remaining record hot across parts of the basin, it is a good reminder to make sure you are prepared if a storm were to come your way.

Colorado State University will have an update to their seasonal forecast Aug. 3 and NOAA will have their update later in August.

Hurricane season runs through November.

