Temperatures, rain chances take slight dip in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances aren’t zero Thursday, but they will be lower -- relatively speaking -- in Central Florida.

Like Wednesday, a few stray showers could sneak on shore along the Atlantic coast.

By the early afternoon, a few storms develop along and west of I-95. With an easterly breeze, the storms will push toward I-4 and the Orlando area.

A few storms could linger into the evening west of Orlando, especially along the I-75 corridor.

Storm chances will be at 30% Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 90s in Orlando.

Rain chances remain at 30% on Friday.

Tropics Update

No new development is expected over the next seven days.

Tropical waves will begin to increase in frequency off Africa, but they will have to battle dry and stable air in the short term.