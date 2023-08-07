Hottest week of the year: ‘Feels like’ temperatures to remain above 110

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians are used to the summer heat, but the thermostat will be cranked up to excessive levels for the remainder of the week. On top of that, cooling afternoon storm chances will be on the lower side for the next several days.

Ahead of another day of brutal heat Tuesday, the National Weather Service hoisted an excessive heat watch for Marion and Flagler counties. These areas have the highest chance to surge to 113 degrees or hotter with the humidity factored in. These areas will likely be upgraded to warnings which means that dangerous heat is likely.

Heat index

There is a set criteria for the NWS to issue heat advisories and warnings, however, most of Central Florida will be feeling like 110-115 regardless if a warning is issued.

Storm chances will be at 30% Tuesday.

“Feels like” temperatures remain in the 110-115 ballpark through at least Thursday.

Two areas of high pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere are responsible for the higher-than-normal temperatures across Florida. These high pressure areas promote sinking air, which warms as the air descends.

Tropics update:

Another robust tropical wave has emerged off of Africa.

Click here for the latest tropics update.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: