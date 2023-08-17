Another day of afternoon storms in store for Central Florida

Expect storms to develop after 2 p.m., and although we do not have a big risk of severe storms today, some storms could be strong.

The main threats will be strong wind gusts near 50 mph as well as lightning and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.

Temperatures will be close to our average high of 92.

Expect to have 93 on Thursday with an 80% coverage of rain.

Rain chances will be at 80% on Friday as well.

Expect rain chances to be fairly high through the weekend and for high temperatures to be in the low 90s.

Pinpointing the tropics:

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 875 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours, medium, 40%. Formation chance through 7 days, medium, 60%.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A broad area of low pressure, partially associated with a tropical wave, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Further development of this low is possible while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, 30%. Formation chance through 7 days, medium, 60%.

Western Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week.

Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0%. Formation chance through 7 days, low, 20%.

