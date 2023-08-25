Tropical moisture heads into Florida next week as area moves into Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will increase next week as we pinpoint an area of low pressure moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

The low has a chance of tropical development for Tuesday and for Wednesday.

For now, we are pinpointing low rain chances between 20% and 30% for the next couple of days into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for Friday and for the weekend.

Pinpointing the tropics:

Active Systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located a couple of hundred miles east-northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea near the northeastern coast of Honduras is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while moving generally northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba, and Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, 20%. Formation chance through 7 days, high, 70%.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Emily):

A trough of low pressure located about 950 miles east of Bermuda (the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily) is producing an elongated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are becoming less favorable for tropical cyclone formation, and the low is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the north central Atlantic in the next day or so. For additional information on this system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, 30%. Formation chance through 7 days, low, 30%.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the northern Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for development in a few days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves generally northwestward toward the central subtropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, 20%. Formation chance through 7 days, medium, 50%.

