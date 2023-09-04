Taste of fall? Seasonably hot, but less humid in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will still be hot in Central Florida, with highs around 90 degrees, but the rich, soupy air is taking a short vacation during the Labor Day weekend.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday, with continued sunshine and lower humidity.

Rain chances on Labor Day will be very low at 20%, and they will mainly be tied to the coast with the breeze off the Atlantic.

If you’re heading to the beach, be mindful of rough surf and a very high rip current threat.

Highs on Tuesday are back in the low 90s with a few extra clouds. Rain chances will again be at 20%.

By the middle of the week, more heat and humidity surge back to Central Florida. Highs return to the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances stay low for the rest of the workweek.

Tropics Update

Gert and Katia continue to spin safely out at sea and they pose no threat to land.

A new tropical depression is likely to form across the Central Atlantic by the middle of the week. This one will continue to bear watching as it could get close to the Caribbean and the U.S., depending upon how steering currents develop over the next week to 10 days.

Another vigorous tropical wave looks to emerge off Africa in the coming days, but it appears to have no threat to the U.S.