Tropical Depression 15 forms in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new tropical depression formed Friday in the central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 15 is located about 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center said it is expected to become a hurricane well northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

It is moving toward the northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph.

It is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday and could become a hurricane this weekend.

Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges provides the latest information about everything happening in the tropics.

