Tropical Depression 15 forms in central Atlantic

Tropical depression could become hurricane this weekend

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new tropical depression formed Friday in the central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 15 is located about 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center said it is expected to become a hurricane well northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

It is moving toward the northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph.

It is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday and could become a hurricane this weekend.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

