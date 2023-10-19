Tropical Storm Tammy expected to strengthen as it moves near Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday east of the Caribbean.

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen as it moves west-northwest through the weekend.

Tammy is forecast to become a hurricane as it lifts north of the Caribbean and passes east of Bermuda.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

Impacts to Puerto Rico will be possible over the weekend as the center of the storm drifts into the Northeast Caribbean.

Only two names remain on the 2023 hurricane season list.

No additional development is expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane season runs through November.