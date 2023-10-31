Boo! Foggy start to Halloween before cold front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front is pushing across the eastern Panhandle with a sharp north wind shift behind its passage.

Ahead of the front today, temperatures will be well above normal in the mid- to upper-80s with a light breeze.

TRICK-OR-TREATING FORECAST:

Halloween Pinpoint Forecast

It will be a warm night for trick-or-treaters this evening. By sunset around 6:45 p.m., temperatures will still be near 80 degrees, with temperatures cooling down slightly overnight. Luckily, no rain to deal with tonight.

NEXT COOL DOWN:

Pinpoint Forecast

The arrival of our next cold front is expected to slide through the area by Tuesday night, ushering in much cooler temperatures by Wednesday. Clouds will be on the increase in the morning, with more sunshine filtering in by Wednesday afternoon. Locations north and west of Sanford, including Leesburg and Daytona Beach, will struggle to reach the 70-degree mark.

Cold front PinPoint forecast

Along with much cooler weather settling in, the winds will be picking up across the area. Speeds will increase quickly through late morning and into the afternoon. Sustained values of 15-25 mph and gusts approaching 25-35 mph through the day on Wednesday.

The blustery winds will cause dangerous seas and surf with a high risk of rip currents and threat for minor beach erosion.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Tropics update

An area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of showers and storms.

Conditions appear to become more favorable as it moves further west into the central Caribbean. As of Wednesday morning, the area has a 70% chance of further development within the week. If this system strengthens into a named tropical storm, the next name on the list is Vince.

