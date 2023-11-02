Breezy day as temps warm into mid-70s across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A strong ridge of high pressure over the eastern U.S will shift offshore, veering our winds more easterly during the next few days.

Breezy conditions continue with north to northeast winds 10-15 mph inland, with an even stronger breeze along the coast. With gusts up to 30 mph, rough surf, minor beach erosion and choppy seas will once again be a concern for another day.

The forecast remains generally dry, but as always with strong onshore flow, a few showers could move a bit inland today. For this reason, there will be a 20% chance of showers along the coast and a 10% shot inland.

Expect partly cloudy skies today, as temperatures warm back into the mid 70s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Central Florida will continue on a warming trending into the weekend, with highs rebounding back into the low 80s with a slight chance of rain.

Speaking of the weekend, don’t forget to move your clock back one hour as you go to bed Saturday night, as we officially end Daylight Saving Sunday morning at 2 a.m.! By Sunday sunrise will shift from 7:38 a.m. to 6:39 a.m. and the sun will set by 5:39 p.m. Sunday evening.