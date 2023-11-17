Next tropical storm could develop in Caribbean, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical storm could develop later Friday in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 is impacting Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, Haiti, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. There are tropical storm watches in effect for these areas and tropical storm conditions are possible through Saturday.

Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, southeastern Cuba and Hispaniola will see heavy rain through Monday morning, which will likely lead to flash flooding and mudslides in higher terrain.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

There are only two names left on the list of names for the 2023 season: Vince and Whitney. If all names are used up, a supplemental list of names will be used to complete the season.

Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges provides the latest information about everything happening in the tropics.

