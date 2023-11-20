Dense fog blankets Central Florida; cold front brings changes for Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of east Central Florida until 9 a.m., with visibilities down to a few hundred yards or less.

Ongoing warming trend continues through the first half of your Thanksgiving week, as a ridge of high pressure remains in control across the area. Highs will remain above average in the low-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. For coastal communities, there will be a 20% chance of a shower or two moving in through the day. Overnight lows remain mild in the low- to mid-60s.

Changes arrive by Wednesday for Central Florida, as a strong cold front approaches the area through the day. Along the front, a thin ribbon of scattered showers will slide through, bringing a 20-30% chance for a few showers.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool several degrees for Thanksgiving. Highs will remain in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Another chance of rain returns Friday as a secondary low develops in the Gulf. Deeper moisture arrives late on Thanksgiving and into Friday, with rain coverage at 30-40%.

TRAVEL FORECAST:

For those planning to travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, beware as several weather systems sweeping across the country could impact your travels.

A cold front this week is expected to bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast on Monday, with rain and storms shifting east along the eastern seaboard by Tuesday. Winter weather along this front will remain across the Northeast and Great Lakes, with snowfall accumulations between 3-5 inches through Wednesday.

By Thanksgiving, the threat for severe weather is expected to move out by then, with just some November snowfall across the Northern Rockies and rain in Texas.

TROPICS UPDATE:

With 11 days left of hurricane season, we are watching two areas of possible development in the next few days.

One area in the central Caribbean Sea is a small weak low that is producing showers and storms. Dry air close in proximity will limit any significant development of these systems as it moves westward. The formation chance sits at 10% through the next seven days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to develop along a front over the central Atlantic. This system has a chance of separating from the front and develop some tropical or subtropical characteristics later this week. For this reason, it has a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.

