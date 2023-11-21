Warming trend continues before front brings cooler temps for Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – The warming trend continues for another day across Central Florida, with highs climbing into the mid- to upper-80s under mostly sunny skies. Through the day, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out for the coast due to a strong onshore breeze.

Speaking of the coast, hazardous beach and surf conditions continue with a moderate risk of rip currents along all Atlantic beaches.

Further to our north, a strong front stretching across the Mississippi Valley is tracking eastward. Along this front, heavy rain and severe storms could delay air travel through Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, that same system will move into Central Florida, ushering in a 20-30% chance for scattered showers through the day. Ahead of the front, winds will pick up gusting up to 20-25 mph with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The front is forecast to exit the area ahead of Thanksgiving, ushering in cooler weather. Highs will remain below average in the upper 60s to low 70s with clouds around.

By Black Friday, a weakening cutoff low over Texas will move onto the west coast of Florida by Friday evening. This setup shows an increase in shower activity again, with coverage at 30-40%.

