Coldest air of season on way to Florida. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Our next big punch of cold air is on its way to Central Florida, bringing some of the coldest air of the season thus far.

As the front moves through Monday, clouds will linger for the first half of the day, with highs running below average -- in the lower 70s. During the day, the winds will pick up out of the north-northwest at 10-15mph with even stronger gusts along the coast.

High temps

The most noticeable drop in temperatures will be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the low to mid-60s north of I-4 and the upper 60s to low 70s further south.

The coldest temperatures will dip overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Forecast lows show the mid- to upper 40s along and north of I-4, with upper 40s to low 50s southward. A light north breeze could kick up a bit of a wind chill, but not reaching the criteria for a wind chill advisory.

Chilly temps headed to Central Florida

A large ridge of high pressure will maintain a northerly wind flow through the rest of the week, keeping the area under a mostly dry setup with temperatures gradually warming into the upper 70s.

Long range models are hinting to an increase in our rain chances by the weekend, with coverage up to 20-30%.

Tropics update

With only four days left in the 2023 hurricane season, there are no areas to watch for potential development over the next several days.

Tropics