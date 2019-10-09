LIVE RADAR: 3rd straight day of rain drenches Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the third straight day, much-needed rain will fall across Central Florida.

The chance of rain will be 70% Wednesday in Orlando, with a high of 86, which is the average high on this date.

Rain chances stay high Thursday at 50%.

The weekend, however, will be gorgeous, with rain chances very slim from Friday into early next week.

Highs will be in the upper 80s over the weekend.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit is 7.56 inches.

