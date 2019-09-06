5 systems swirl in tropics as the peak of hurricane season nears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are popping with the peak of hurricane season just days away.

Florida was largely unscathed as Hurricane Dorian skirted the east coast, but the storm ravaged the Bahamas, where at least 30 people were killed, and pummeled the Carolinas Thursday and Friday.

As of early Friday, Dorian was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph. The storm was moving northeast at 15 mph along North Carolina's coast.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, where it is producing showers and thunderstorms. Development of the system is expected to be limited due to winds. The National Hurricane Center said the disturbance has a 10% chance to develop over the next five days.

Elsewhere, a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms is several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Development, if any, will be slow to occur while it moves slowly northwest. The hurricane center said the disturbance has a 10% chance of development over the next next five days.

Dorian is a Cat 1 pic.twitter.com/q4qF2g1w4L — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 6, 2019

In the open Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gabrielle has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph while moving northwest at 14 mph. Gabrielle will not impact the United States.

And a broad area of low pressure along a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of the system is possible as it moves west across the Atlantic Ocean through early next week. The hurricane center gives the system a 60% chance to develop over the next five days.

The next named storms will be called Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Orlando-area forecast

Dorian pulled a lot of moisture out of Central Florida, leading to hot and dry conditions for the next several days.

Expect a high of 96 degrees Friday and a high in the mid-90s through Monday.

There's a minimal 10% chance of rain Friday.

Rain chances return to 20% Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.