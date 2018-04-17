80s, sunshine return to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cool start gives way to a beautiful, sunny day Tuesday in Central Florida.

"As high pressure continues to build into Central Florida and much of the southeastern U.S., sinking air will prevent many clouds from forming," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect a lots of sunshine, with clear skies and light winds."

The high in Orlando will hit 80 degrees. The average high on this date is 83.

The overnight low will be in the mid-50s.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Wednesday through Friday.

"The next system rolls in on Sunday, increasing rain chances to 40 percent," Bridges said.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 4.71 inches.

