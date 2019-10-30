Above-average heat continues, but cooldown coming soon

ORLANDO, Fla. - Patchy fog is once again dominating Wednesday morning across Central Florida. Oh, and don't forget the heat.

According to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges, visibilities are not quite as bad as they were Tuesday, but Central Florida could see more fog by sunrise, around 7:35 a.m.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances aren't high for Thursday, but the possibility of some storms can't be ruled out.

"Rain chances will not be all that high, but expect a few scattered afternoon storms at 30% as we continue to pinpoint a southeast breeze that is very light but just enough to bring in a few rain showers off the coast," Bridges said.

The front that was previously over northern zones has pushed farther north into North Florida and the panhandle, according to Bridges, allowing for more of a warming wind out of the southeast through the afternoon.

The heat is also expected to stick around Thursday. Expect a high temperature of 90 degrees that feels more like the mid- and upper 90s.

The temperature in Orlando Tuesday reached a high of 92 degrees, just one degree short of tying the record of 93, set in 1935, according to Bridges. The average high for Tuesday's date is 82 degrees.

"We have been running 10 degrees above the average, but yesterday one degree shy of tying a record," Bridges said.

With no measurable rain Tuesday, Orlando's deficit is now at 3.96 inches since Jan. 1 and 1.23 inches since Sept. 1.

The record high for Wednesday's date is 94 degrees, set in 1934. Wednesday's high is forecast to reach 90 degrees.

Also on Tuesday, Daytona Beach was just one degree shy of tying its record of 89 degrees, set in 2009, Bridges said.

Temperatures in Daytona Beach are expected to reach a high of 87 degrees Thursday, just three degrees short of the 90-degree record set in 1980.

The surplus of rain in Daytona Beach is still at 9.79 inches since Jan. 1 and 7.09 inches since Sept. 1. according to Bridges.

🎃 Trick-or-treat forecast

It's shaping up to be a hot and mostly dry night of trick-or-treating Thursday.

"We will warm once again to 89 degrees on Thursday for Halloween, but rain chances will be lower at 20%," Bridges said. "Expect only a 10% chance of rain after 8 p.m., with temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s around that time for trick-or-treating."

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Rich chances will be at 20% on Friday and 40% by Saturday as a new front approaches.

"The front will bring a drastic change for the end of the weekend, as morning lows will drop to the 50s and the afternoon highs will only reach the mid- and upper 70s by Sunday," Bridges said. "This will be the first real front to move through Central Florida this fall."

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances between 20 and 30%, according to Bridges.

Pinpointing the tropics

There is one area of low pressure with a 30% chance of development for the next two days, as well as the next five days but it is moving away from the U.S. altogether, Bridges said. That area is currently several hundred miles west of the westernmost Azores.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.