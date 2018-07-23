After record-setting rainfall in Orlando, more afternoon storms incoming

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges is pinpointing more storms Monday evening, which have turned into a daily occurrence this summer.

"Are you getting used to it yet?" Bridges asked.

The good news: Most of those storms will dwindle into the evening hours down to a 20 percent chance of rain after 8 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon, though, some storms could be strong with strong wind, lightning and heavy rain.

The Central Florida area will see a 70 percent chance of more storms Tuesday with a high of 92 degrees. Some storms Tuesday could be strong to severe with strong winds, lightning and heavy rain.

The average high in Orlando Monday is 92 degrees. Temperatures will be close to that average for the next few days. Rain chances will remain fairly high throughout the work week.



Sunday in Orlando the area warmed up to 94 degrees, not quite the record of 97 degrees set back in 1908.

Orlando did set a record Sunday with 2.43 inches of rainfall, putting the area rain surplus at 1.47 inches since Jan. 1.

The severe weather Sunday caused travelers to Orlando International Airport to be stuck on the runway for hours at a time.

