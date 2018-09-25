Could any of the current tropical systems affect Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Will Leslie do a loop? Will Kirk become a thing again? What about that tropical system near the East Coast? And what does it all mean for Florida?

A broad area of low pressure about 300 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, continues to produce showers and thunderstorms. Satellite data indicates that the circulation of the low is elongated and not well organized.

"However, this system could become a tropical depression later Tuesday while it moves northwest," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "By Wednesday, additional development appears unlikely due to strong upper-level winds."

Weather officials believe the system will fall apart as it moves toward the southeastern U.S.

"Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, the system will likely enhance rainfall across portions of northeastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina," Bridges said. "In addition, dangerous surf conditions and rip currents are expected along portions of the North Carolina coast."

The system has a 50 percent chance of developing over the next two days.

Subtropical Depression Leslie

Subtropical Depression Leslie has weakened from a tropical storm and now has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Leslie is moving east at 3 mph, but computer models show the system looping around in the open Atlantic.

"There's no idea what Leslie will do after she loops around," Bridges said.

Will Kirk regenerate?

What was Tropical Storm Kirk was located about 1,100 miles east of the Windward Islands and was moving quickly west at 25 mph.

"The system could could continue to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms," Bridges said. "However, satellite data indicates that the system still lacks a closed circulation. This disturbance could redevelop into a tropical cyclone during the next couple of days before it moves into an area of highly highly unfavorable upper-level winds as it approaches the Caribbean Sea."

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 60 percent chance of development within the next 48 hours.

"It will likely not impact the U.S.," Bridges said.

Orlando-area forecast

There will be scattered showers across Central Florida on Tuesday.

Orlando will see a high of 91. The average high on this date is 89.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Highs will be in the low 90s the rest of the week.

Rain chances dip to 30 percent Wednesday through Sunday.

