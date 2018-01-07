Another chilly evening in central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is another chilly evening ahead with temperatures dropping down to freezing in Marion County with some places experiencing frost.

A consistent breeze up to 10 mph will make it feel very uncomfortable across all of central Florida.

Under clear skies, temperatures will drop to 32 degrees in Ocala to 42 degrees in Orlando to 43 degrees in Melbourne Village.

A chance for rain returns to the forecast beginning Sunday, along with warmer temperatures. Chances are low, but clouds will be on the increase as winds shift and come off the ocean. Coastal areas will see more clouds than sun at times.

Highs will range from 60 degrees in Daytona Beach to 64 degrees in Palm Bay to 66 degrees in Orlando.

The week ahead sees temperatures returning to the 60s and 70s, but the chance of rain is also climbing up to 40 percent by Tuesday. Temperatures stay mild through Friday.

