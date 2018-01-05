Another night of frigid air for central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - After dropping to a low of 31 degrees at Orlando International Airport for the first time in almost four years, the central Florida area rebounded quickly Thursday afternoon to a high of 53 degrees.

But now, another night of frigid air is on the way for all of central Florida.

Thursday night, the low in Orlando will drop to 32 degrees. Be looking for patchy frost.

In Ocala, the temperature drops to 24 degrees and in Melbourne, the temperature drops to the low 30s.

The winds will slow to 5 mph, or calm.

Thursday night, the hard freeze has been expanded to include two more central Florida counties; The hard freeze warning now includes Volusia, Lake, Sumter, Marion and Flagler counties.

The rest of central Florida has a freeze warning in effect until 9 a.m.

Friday night, the low in Orlando will be 38 degrees. Areas north of Orlando may still need a freeze warning again Friday night into Saturday morning.

By the weekend, the highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

