Another round of showers expected for Mother's Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday morning will be mainly dry with lots of sunshine to heat things up pretty quickly. By noon temperatures will reach the mid-80s only to soar back to the low 90s later in the day, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Along the coast, expect the temperatures to be a few degrees cooler, but still hot and humid in the upper 80s.

"A southeast wind along the coast will pick up Saturday afternoon with gusts around 10-15 mph," Cokinos said. "Keep in mind there will be a lot of people on the beach this weekend."

Most of the day at the beach will be good to go. Just play it safe near a lifeguard. There will be a lot of people on the sand this weekend. Although there are a few showers later on, today looks like the better beach day. Tomorrow a little more active. pic.twitter.com/bMdu1B1GfI — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 11, 2019

Be sure to play it safe while in the water. Rip current risk remains moderate so find a lifeguard and grab a spot within range of the tower, Cokinos urged.

Isolated showers will pop up mainly over southern zones Saturday afternoon. The showers will spread out a little more toward the north as the day progresses.

While we can't rule out a shower or two along the coast, chances are better for evening storms if you're inland, Cokinos said.

Pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds near 40 mph are possible with storms that fire up and linger through the night.

"After midnight most of the rain will be gone," Cokinos said. "Cloudy skies will stay behind and lows stay warm and muggy in the low 70s."

Another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms is expected Sunday. Rain will start over western zones and move toward the coast by early Sunday evening.

It won't be a washout, but be ready for a storm or two that could flare up and produce heavy rain for an hour or so at a time.

It will be a hot Mother's Day near 91 degrees.

