As Hurricane Michael strikes Florida, here's the Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 storm packing 140 mph winds, is bearing down on the Florida Panhandle, with landfall expected Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, Michael was 105 miles south-southwest of Panama City on a path that will take the extremely dangerous hurricane through Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, which were recently rocked by Hurricane Florence.

The Panhandle will see a storm surge of up to 12 feet and more than 10 inches of rain, along with very strong winds.

Central Florida, on average, will see 2 to 3 inches of rain from Michael, which is about 500 miles wide.

"There could be some isolated pockets of more rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will also have gusty winds up to 30 mph at times."

Marion County could see winds greater than 35 mph.

"Because we are on what’s called the 'dirty side' of the storm, which is the upper right portion, there is the chance for a few isolated tornadoes, although that risk is fairly low," Bridges said.

The Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday can expect a 60 percent coverage of showers and embedded thunderstorms, with squall lines passing through the region.

The high will be near 90 degrees. The average high on this date is 86.

"Rain chances are much lower Friday and Saturday as the system pulls away from Central Florida," Bridges said.

There's a 20 percent chance of rain Friday, a 10 percent chance on Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s over the weekend in the Orlando area.

