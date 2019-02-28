Beautiful weather on tap through weekend in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be gorgeous across Central Florida through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-80s and very low rain chances.
Orlando will reach a high of 82 Thursday, with a 10 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 75.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
The highs Friday through Sunday will range from 83 to 85 degrees.
There's a 20 percent chance of rain Friday, but no rain is expected over the weekend.
Today's #BusStop Forecast gets an A! pic.twitter.com/OXjNhBb6PB — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 28, 2019
"A new area of low pressure brings a 60 percent coverage of rain Monday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.
Tuesday's high will be below average at 72 degrees.
Overnight lows could reach the low 40s by the middle of next week.
