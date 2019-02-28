Beautiful weather on tap through weekend in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be gorgeous across Central Florida through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-80s and very low rain chances.

Orlando will reach a high of 82 Thursday, with a 10 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 75.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

The highs Friday through Sunday will range from 83 to 85 degrees.

There's a 20 percent chance of rain Friday, but no rain is expected over the weekend.

"A new area of low pressure brings a 60 percent coverage of rain Monday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Tuesday's high will be below average at 72 degrees.

Overnight lows could reach the low 40s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.