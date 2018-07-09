Beryl dissipates, TS Chris strengthens; more rain forecast in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be another typical summer day in Central Florida: hot, muggy and a good chance of storms.

There will be a 50 percent coverage of rain Monday in the Orlando area, where temperatures will warm into the low 90s.

"Some rain is possible along the coast through the noon hour as showers try to move onshore with a north-northeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Highs for the rest of the week will hover near 93 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 92.

"As some drier air builds in, rain chances will be a little lower at 30 percent for Tuesday through Thursday," Bridges said.

Rain chances increase to 40 percent Friday through the weekend.

#FutureRadar shows storms mainly WEST of I-4 by 6PM! pic.twitter.com/bsoSrCbzhC — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 9, 2018

Tracking the tropics

The remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl has rushed over Dominica but then dissipated, lessening the threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which had braced for heavy rains and strong winds less than a year after being battered by hurricanes.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system's winds will fall below gale force during the night as it heads on a path expected to take it south of those islands. But forecasters also caution that people should be alert for possible heavy rain that could cause flooding or mudslides.

Beryl disintegrated as a tropical storm shortly before crossing over Dominica, which is still rebuilding more than nine months after Hurricane Maria killed dozens of people.

There was no early word on damage from the storm on Dominica.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin off of the coast of the Carolinas.

Chris has not moved very much recently because steering currents are weak. Chris is centered between two mid-level highs in a mid- to upper-level trough to its northeast.

"With additional strengthening, Chris will likely become a hurricane sometime Monday," Bridges said.

As Chris strengthens, it will eventually move away from the United States.

#Beryl is now a remnant low. It will bring rain to #PuertoRico. #Chris is a tropical storm that will become a hurricane soon. It will move away from the U.S.! pic.twitter.com/MRbROMi3cm — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 9, 2018

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.