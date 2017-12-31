Big weather changes coming as Central Florida rings in new year

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is ending 2017 on a sunny note, but some big changes are moving in, beginning Sunday night and for the New Year.

Clouds will increase Sunday night with only a small chance of rain before midnight, and the highest chance of rain will be around Marion and Flagler counties.

Lows Sunday night will range from 45 degrees in Ocala to 50 degrees in Orlando and 50 degrees in Palm Bay. There's a 50 percent chance of rain.

It will be cloudy and rainy for New Year's Day with temperatures struggling to 54 degrees in Daytona Beach, 57 degrees in Orlando and 62 degrees in Melbourne. Rain chances are 50-70 percent, and are highest near noon.

Cooler air moves in Monday and Tuesday, but the rain will linger until Wednesday when a stronger front with very cold air arrives, dropping temperatures down into the 20s in Marion County and 30s for all of central Florida.

Sunny and cold conditions will wrap up the first week of 2018. Grab a hot beverage.

