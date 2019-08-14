Central Florida forecast: Fog, heat, storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - After some morning fog burns off, Wednesday's weather story will once again be about the heat and storms.

Orlando will see a high of 93, but the heat index will top off near 105 degrees, and there will be a 70% coverage of rain.

The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 2007.

"We currently have lots of moisture in place across from Florida that will help lead to afternoon storms as the sea breezes begin to fire up," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will see the battle of the east and the west coast sea breezes around 1 p.m."

Rain chances remain at 70% on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

"Expect rain chances to stay at 60% on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s," Bridges said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

There is currently nothing to pinpoint in the tropics.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.