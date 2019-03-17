Central Florida has no luck with St. Patrick's Day forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - A little green on the radar will do some good across central Florida on St. Patrick's Day.

It's not going to be a washout, but the first half of the day will be a little soggy.

Light to moderate rain showers will form from the west and move toward the east. This will be a lot more active over the northern zone, as well as the Osceola and Brevard counties.

As the second half of the day rolls around, showers will be a little less active. Cloudy skies will linger along with the gusty north wind near 20 mph.

You may want a light jacket to accompany your rain gear.

High temperatures will range from 66 in Daytona Beach to 69 in Cocoa Beach, as well as Orlando.

Ocala will stay right around 67 degrees.

On the water Sunday, boaters need to use caution. It's going to be a bumpy ride, with seas averaging 4-6 feet and choppy conditions along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Overnight will be breezy and cloudy, but not as damp. Lows will range from the low 50s to the low 60s.

To start the upcoming week, it looks like there will be a few showers around through the first day of spring, which is Wednesday.

After that, a bit more sunshine returns along with warmer temperatures.



