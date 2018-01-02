Arctic blast chills Central Florida, but what about the snow?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians woke up Tuesday to wind-chill readings in the 20s and 30s.

"We are in for more bitterly cold air moving in, with the winds gusting near 30 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The actual high temperature in Orlando will reach 55 degrees, but the "feels like" temperature will be in the 40s.

A wind chill advisory was in effect for most of the region until 9 a.m.

The cold weather has prompted Orlando-area attractions to close their water parks. Universal's Volcano Bay, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and SeaWorld's Aquatica will be closed Tuesday. Disney's Blizzard Beach is closed through Saturday for refurbishment.

Rain chances will be at 20 percent through the afternoon, with heavy cloud cover.

"A new front brings rain chances up to 50 percent Tuesday night, but temperatures will be above freezing area-wide, so there will be no risk of any sort of frozen precipitation," Bridges said.

Expect lows in the 30s and 40s overnight, with a 50 percent coverage of rain after 8 p.m.

Wednesday's highs will be in the 50s, with an 80 percent coverage of rain for the first part of the day.

"We can’t rule out a flurry or two in the northern zones, mainly north of Marion County," Bridges said. "Most all of us will only see rain as temperatures will be above freezing as the moisture moves in and out."

Temperatures will cool to near and below freezing in many spots on Thursday and Friday mornings, but most of the moisture will be out of Central Florida by then.

High temperatures rebound to the 60s by the end of the weekend, with no rain.

Wind Chill Advisory for most of Central Florida until 9 AM. pic.twitter.com/Ej2ijuNw0s — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 2, 2018

The average high for this date in Orlando is 71. The average low is 49. The record low in Orlando is 23, set in 1898.

Snow fell in the Florida Panhandle about three weeks ago, covering the top of a "Welcome to Florida" sign.

