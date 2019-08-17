Chance for flooding continues, new area to watch in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The faucet just won't shut off for areas north of Orlando. Waves of rain will continue as a stalled cold front sends in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

A flood watch remains in effect for Marion and Sumter County through Saturday evening. A flood warning is in effect for the Withlacoochee River at Dunnelllon through the weekend.

The best rain chances will stay north of Orlando through the morning. Scattered storm chances return along and east of I-4 late Saturday afternoon as the west coast sea breeze rolls through.

Beach Forecast

A few showers are possible early along the Flagler and Volusia beaches. Storm chances should hold off until the evening in Brevard.

Tropical Update

The same disturbance bringing the flooding rains to Central Florida has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Once it departs Florida, it has been given a 20% chance to develop in the Atlantic as it moves away from the U.S.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.