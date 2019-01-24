Pinpoint forecast: Cold front bringing storms through Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front will bring rain and the potential for severe weather to Central Florida early Thursday.

The front will move into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. The leading edge of the storms should be in Marion County around 4:30 a.m., News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said.

"The action will shift to the south-southeast at a steady clip, and storms will be into Lake County around 7 o'clock," Sorrells said.

By rush hour, the showers will likely be in Seminole and Orange counties.

"The Storm Prediction Center has us listed as 'marginal' for severe weather," Sorrells said. "Chances are we won't be getting severe weather but will be getting rain, lightning and some high winds."

The threat of hail and an isolated tornado is low.

"Keep in mind, however, that we have a cold front coming in from the west, out of the Gulf, meaning wild weather can occur," Sorrells said. "So even if the threat is low, we will be on it in case it happens."

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Orlando will see a high of 72 on Thursday, near the average high of 71 for this time of year.

The overnight low into Friday morning will drop to 44 degrees.

Friday's high will be in the upper 50s.

Weekend highs will be in the low 60s.

"There's a slight chance of rain Sunday for the Pro Bowl in Orlando," Sorrells said.

Future radar for Central Florida.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for weather updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.