Cold temps headed this way for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold winter wind bullied its way around Central Florida today and clear skies allowed temperatures to drop rapidly.

Lows will be in the 30s areawide and range from 32 in Ocala to 39 in Orlando to 37 in Palm Bay. The wind chill factor will make it feel even colder. There will be no frost tonight due to the winds.

The clear skies tonight also offer a great opportunity to watch the lunar eclipse, with peak time in Central Florida being about 12:16 a.m.

The Monday holiday will continue to be cold. It will be sunny, but temps will only be in the high 50s and low 60s. It will continue to be windy, reducing the comfort factor.

It will be 10 degrees warmer for Monday night, and on Tuesday, some areas will be back in the 70s.

The next good chance for rain arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. It will be chilly again on Friday.

