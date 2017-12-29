Cooler weather across Central Florida ahead of New Year's Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. - A weak surface low continues to develop north of the Bahamas this morning along with an old surface front.

Northerly flow combined with a cool and damp air mass has induced widespread low clouds across much of the area, with some of the low clouds reaching close enough to the front to lead to reports of mist and fog in some areas. Showers association with the low should remain well offshore over the Atlantic.

High pressure will settle across the area later Friday , helping to clear the skies. Widespread low clouds will hold on through much of the day, with a few peeks of sunshine. Expect temperatures several degrees cooler compared to Thursday in response to the thicker cloud cover, ranging from the low 60s north and west of I-4 to the low 70s further south.

On Sunday and New Year's Day, a reinforcing cold front will drop through the area. Sunday will be dry with temps a little below normal. Lows will drop into the mid - to upper 40s and highs in the mid-60s. Models then shows a slight bump in rain chances to 30 percent to 40 percent. Any precipitation will be light and the main weather change will be slightly cooler highs due to the added cloud cover.

