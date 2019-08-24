Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Dorian in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - We now have Tropical Storm Dorian in the Atlantic heading westward through Saturday night.

On Sunday, it will make a slight turn to the west to northwest and is expected to maintain that track through Tuesday as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps]

The latest track update from the National Hurricane Center shows Dorian strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday as it moves into the warm water of the Caribbean Sea and wind shear begins to lessen.

Meteorologists at the Nation Hurricane Center have mentioned to monitor the system closely, as it could be near hurricane strength closer to the Lesser Antilles.

This system still is far away from central Florida but remains something to watch for the time being.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.